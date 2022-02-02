EARLEVILLE — Charles A. O'Neal, 'Charlie', 'Pappy' 67 of Earleville, MD passed away peacefully on January 29, 2022 at home, surrounded by his loving family.
Charlie was born on October 7, 1954, son of the late Thomas G. O'Neal, Sr. and Patricia Craig Cichocki. He was raised in Cecilton, working for farmers in the area until his 47 years career with CFH, Wm. Cooper and Atlantic Tractor began in 1971 as a mechanic, retiring in 2021. Charlie was an associate member for 31 years with the CVFC, serving 10 years with Board of Directors and many years in the soda booth at their annual carnival.
He enjoyed spending time with his family and taking day trips with them.
Charlie is survived by his wife of 45 years Leta Barker O'Neal; daughters Krista Batchelor (Steve) of Rock Hall, MD and Amanda Buckner (Tim) of Fair Hill, MD; brother George O'Neal (Carolee) of Camden-Wyoming, DE and Debbie Fogwell (Robbie) of Galena, Pappy's grandchildren Brayden Charles Batchelor and Kyleigh Grace Batchelor; "His Girls" Brandi Taylor (Bob) of Hartly, DE, Sabrina Eveland (Buddy) of Earleville and Natalie Tucci of Galena; sister in laws, Bobbie Younce of Rising Sun, MD and Elizabeth Bullock (Jerry) of Elkton, MD and nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, February 2 from 6 to 8 pm in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, Galena, MD, where funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 3 at 11 am. Burial will follow in Galena Cemetery.
Memorials may be offered to Cecilton Vol. Fire Co. PO Box 565, Cecilton, MD. 21913
To plant a tree in memory of Charlie O'Neal as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.