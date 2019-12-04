ELKTON — Charley B. Sellers, 75 of Elkton, MD, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Wichita, KS, on October 20, 1944, he was the son of the late Floyd and Lourene Dorothy (Stites) Sellers. Mr. Sellers was the husband of the late Gertrude Adeline (Blizzard) Sellers who passed April 28, 2018.
He retired from the U.S. Navy with the rank of Chief Petty Officer and was a member of Mercy Baptist Church, North East, MD.
Survivors include two daughters: Racheal Sellers of Elkton, MD and Michele Quirk (James) of Landenberg, PA; his grandchildren: Tiffany and Andrew Moore, Owen, Evan and Julia Quirk, Christopher Lewis and Austin Colvin; his sister: Carolyn Turpen of MO; his brother: Jerry Manning of TX; his brother-in-law: Martin Blizzard of Elkton, MD; stepdaughter: Teresa L. Flippen-Fultz and his great grandchildren: Candace and Carson Moore.
Funeral service will be held Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 11:00 am at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with visitation beginning at 10:00 am until service.
Interment with military honors will follow in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
