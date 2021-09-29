CONOWINGO, MD — Conowingo, MD -- Charles F. Wheatley III, age 76, passed away September 10th following a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Born September 16, 1944 in Monroe, Michigan to the late Charles F. Wheatley Jr and Ann Murray Gordon Wheatley, he was raised on a farm outside of Chestertown, MD and then later in Betterton, MD.
After graduating from Chestertown High School in 1962 he attended Western Maryland College where he participated in ROTC and was a member of the track team. Following graduation in 1966 he was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Army and assigned to artillery school in Ft. Sill, Oklahoma. He was then assigned as an artillery officer in South Korea until receiving an honorable discharge in 1968. Later, he earned a Masters Degree in banking from the Stonier School of Banking at Rutgers University.
After leaving the Army he worked briefly for Trojan Boat in Elkton and as a science teacher at Bohemia Manor High School. In 1972 he was accepted into the management training program at Maryland National Bank in Baltimore, MD. In 1985 he transferred to the fledgling MBNA in Ogletown, DE. Over the next nineteen years he held a variety of positions, eventually rising to Senior Executive Vice President and, notably, serving as the company secretary during MBNA's IPO in 1991.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Kerry M. Wheatley; his son Charles of Conowingo, MD; daughter, Dr. Wendy Saubier and husband Ken Saubier of Stone Lea Farm; and daughter, Margaret and husband Scott Martin of Betterton, MD, as well as his four grandchildren William and Alexis Saubier and Victoria and Elliott Martin.
He and Kerry enjoyed traveling the world and spending winters at their home in the Turks and Caicos Islands. An avid fly fisherman, he traveled worldwide chasing silver. Above all, he enjoyed working on his farm, tending his apple orchard, and spending time with his family. A strong proponent of education, he served on the Board of Directors at Sanford School.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Swan Harbor Farm, 401 Oakington Rd, Havre de Grace, MD on Sunday, October 17th from 11am to 3pm. Family and friends are invited to attend. Donations can be made in his name to the charity of your choice or Sanford School https://www.sanfordschool.org/giving
The mad mower rides into the sunset.
