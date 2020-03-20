MENTONE, CA — Born July 29th, 1932, died suddenly at home in Mentone, CA on February 11, 2020. Graduated in 1949 from Elkton High School and did his basic training at Sampson AFB in 1951. Attended Pomona College and graduated from California State Polytechnic College. Worked at Lockheed and moved to Portland, Oregon, to work and retire from Pacific Power as an electrical engineer.
He is survived by his wife, Bobbie Acrey of Mentone, CA, and sister Elsie May Kibler Sheldon, Elkton, MD; nephew Timothy Sheldon, Newark DE; and children, Jamie Huston and Kyle Sheldon of FL, niece Mary Kim Sheldon, Elkton, MD; and son Kenny Sheehan. He was predeceased by his parents, Max and Naomi Kibler, of Elkton, MD.
