RISING SUN — Charles Patrick Breslin, 80 years, of Rising Sun, Md., passed away Monday, April 12, 2021 in the Christiana Hospital of Newark, Del. Born October 9, 1940, in Wilmington, Del., he was the son of the late James Anthony and Clara Johanna Dege Breslin.
Mr. Breslin was a member of St. Teresa’s Catholic Church of Port Deposit, Md., and was an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion to the Sick and Homebound. He was the owner/operator of Charles Breslin Roofing of Rising Sun, MD. He is survived by his sons, Charles P. Breslin, Jr. and Victor L. Breslin; daughter, Maria L. Isenhart; ten grandchildren; one great grandchild; and sister, Elizabeth Whitfield.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Breslin was preceded in death by his wife, Naomi Lee Renzi Breslin; son, Kenneth A. Breslin; brothers, James Breslin, Pete Breslin, Pat Breslin, William Breslin, Thomas Breslin; and sister, Sally Lanovette.
A Mass of Christian Burial has been scheduled for Tuesday, April 20, 2021, 11 a.m., at the Good Shepherd Catholic Church of Perryville, Md. Visitation for family and friends will be held Monday, April 19, 2021, 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville. Father Jay McKee of Good Shepherd Parish will officiate.
A graveside service has been scheduled for Tuesday, April 20, 2021, 1:30 p.m., at the Cathedral Cemetery of Wilmington, Del.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.