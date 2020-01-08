ELKTON, MD — Charles “Chappy” P. Saxton, Jr., age 54, of Elkton, MD, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Sunday, December 29, 2019. He was born in Wilmington, DE on May 6, 1965 to Charles P. and Patricia A. Saxton.
In addition to his parents, Chappy is survived by his son, Chad A. Saxton of Newark, DE; two daughters: Amanda N. Conte of Wilmington, DE and Abigail E. Saxton of Chesapeake City, MD; two grandchildren: Dominic Conte and Joanna Conte; sister, Renee and brother-in-law Robert Forgue of Pike Creek, DE. Chappy was preceded in death by his beloved brother Andrew “Andy” D. Saxton and niece Samantha Forgue.
Chappy was a graduate of Glasgow High School class of 1983. He was an electrician and entrepreneur who owned Compass Electric. Chappy was an avid hunter and fisherman in his home states of Maryland and Delaware. He was formerly an active member of the New Castle County Chapter of Ducks Unlimited. Chappy enjoyed hand crafting and painting his own hunting decoys.
Chappy loved spending time with family and friends and never met a stranger. He could talk (and talk) to anyone, anywhere. Chappy will be greatly missed by all of those who had the joy of meeting him.
A celebration of Chappy’s life will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 7 PM at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A. 318 George St. Chesapeake City, MD 21915 where friends and family may begin visiting at 6 PM. To send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
