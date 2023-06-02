ELKTON — Charles Melvin Magaw, Jr., 86, of Elkton, MD, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 25, 2023, surrounded by his loving wife of 46 years, Sandy Humphrey Magaw, three daughters, a brother, a sister-in-law, and his faithful caregiver. Born in Cherry Hill, MD on January 24, 1937, he was the son of the late Charles Melvin Magaw, Sr. and Dorothy Gilbert Magaw Dyling.
An honorably discharged Veteran of the United States Army, he served as career military for 21 years and retired as a Chief Warrant Officer 3. He continued working for many years for private contract agencies until building his home and living in Cape Carteret, NC for 27 years. He enjoyed traveling, wood working and making several nice furniture pieces for family, but his passion was restoring classic cars.
Relocating to Elkton, MD in 2010, his passion for cars continued until health issues became prominent, leaving him disabled and bed ridden for the last year of his life. The family thanks their dearest friends, Molly, and Lenny (Pete) Peters, for their constant love and care for the past seven years. They will forever be grateful for the service they provided throughout his illness.
In addition to his wife, survivors include his daughters, Cerstin "Cathy" Magaw, Lehigh Acres, FL, Sandra Jack, Fort Myers, FL, Linda Simpson (Rich), Columbia, NJ; siblings, Donna Truitt, Vancouver, WA., Eddie Ray Dyling (Linda), Deatsville, AL, Gary Dyling (Sandie), Pennsville, N.J., Allan Dyling (Carol), Little River, SC and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Magaw is preceded in death by his daughter, Deborah Jean Murphey; sisters, Betty Jane Feehly, Frances Schneider, Ruth Anne Magaw, Deborah Wunderlich and brother, Martin Magaw.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Thursday, June 8, 2023, from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD. Funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. Interment with Military Honors will be private in Rosebank Cemetery, Calvert, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Tunnel to Towers, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, N.Y., 10306.
