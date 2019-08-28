NORTH EAST — Charles Arthur Mars, “Charlie”, age 75 of North East, MD passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019. He was born on April 18, 1944 in North East, MD to the late Charles William Mars and Irene Mary (Collins) Mars.
Charlie was an avid outdoorsman and handyman; he loved to garden where he tended his vegetables and always maintained a prestigious lawn. He was a great provider for his family and did many services for his community, such as plowing snow for his neighbors. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He always had 2 or 3 kids on the tractor with him while tending to his landscaping. He was a lifetime member of the Oxford Gun Club, where he enjoyed trap shooting. Charlie was a proud winner of the Maryland State Shoot in 2017.
Charlie is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Joann Mars; daughter, Jovonna Rae Pens of North East, MD; grandchildren: Charles F. Pens, Jr., Brendan C. Pens, Timothy C. Mars, Jr., Alexis M. Mars, Julie M. Mars, Lillian M. Mars, and Landyn M. Mars of North East, MD; brother, John W. Mars, Sr. of Oakland Township, MI; sister, Phyllis A. Meadows and her husband, Tom of Newark, DE; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Charlie was preceded in death by his children: Melissa, Charlene, and Timothy C. Mars; siblings: Donald Mars, Albert Mars, George Mars, Shirley Brown and Janet Salmons.
Services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to “Oxford Gun Club” and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A. P.O. Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911. To send an online condolence, please visit: www.rtfoard.com.
