ELKTON, MD — Charles Mitchell Boulden, age 78, of Elkton, MD, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020. Born in Elkton on March 13, 1941, he was the son of the late G. Mitchell and Ruth Satterfield Boulden.
Mr. Boulden served in the 29th Division, Maryland Army National Guard and retired from the Maryland State Police. He was a life member of Singerly Fire Company and member of the Maryland Troopers Association. Charlie enjoyed cars and was known as an unofficial food critic.
The family would like to thank Charlie’s hospice aide, Tammy Cline, for her love and dedication to his daily care.
Survivors include his children, Frank Lewis, Jr. (Regina), Cathy Hutchinson (Art), Chuck Lewis, David Coleman (Erica), Chris Boulden (Sherie), Teri Eckhart (Chuck) and Debbie Morgan (Keith), all of Elkton, MD; sisters, Ann Magaw (Tom), Mary Etta Breton, Regina Lewis (Frank) and Ruthie Patterson (Mahlon), all of Elkton, MD; 19 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren. Charlie is also survived by close family friends, Bernie and Lisa Novarnik and their son, Nick.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Boulden was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Anne T. Kline Boulden; son-in-law, Greg Morgan; and daughter-in-law, Adriene Lewis and her infant son, David Charles Lewis.
Memorial Mass with military honors will be celebrated 11 a.m., Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Church, 454 Bow Street, Elkton, MD, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Singerly Fire Company, or to Caraway Manor Assisted Living, in care of Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.
