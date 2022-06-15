CECILTON — Charles Lee Loving, Sr. (83) of Cecilton, MD passed away on June 10, 2022. Born on April12, 1939 in Birch River, WV, he was the son of the late Fredrick and Icie (nee, Tingler) Loving and the devoted husband of 62 years to the late Geraldine Lee Loving.
Charles was the Owner and Operator of Loving's Mower Service, a Lawn and Garden Center in North East, MD for over 55 years. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, and camping in the mountains. To take the family camping, he converted a retired School Bus into a custom RV. Wherever this RV went, it drew a lot of attention and requests from other campers for guided tours. Although he never had a lesson, Charles was a talented Blue Grass guitar player. His family fondly remembers Charles as a great-story-teller, especially around the campfire. Charles was both a member and Past Master of Harmony Masonic Lodge 53. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his wife and parents, Charles is preceded in death by his three brothers: Samuel Loving, David Loving and Daniel Loving.
Charles is survived by his 3 daughters: Naomi Poukish, Laura Rosado, Joanna Eastridge; 2 sons: Charles Loving, Jr., Walter Loving; 2 sisters: Linda Phelps, Mary Lou Sparrows; 9 Grandchildren and 10 Great-Grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, June 17, 2022 at 12:00pm at the R. T. Foard Funeral Home - 259 East Main Street, Elkton, MD. The family will begin receiving friends at 11:00am. To leave online condolences for the family, go to www.rtfoard.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The American Diabetes Association - www.diabetes.org.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.