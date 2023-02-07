Charles Kimbrough, right, poses with Candice Bergen, a fellow cast member of the “Murphy Brown” TV series, as they are reunited for a segment of the NBC “Today” program in New York, on Feb. 27, 2008. Kimbrough, a Tony- and Emmy-nominated actor who played a straight-laced news anchor opposite Bergen on “Murphy Brown,” died Jan. 11, 2023, in Culver City, Calif. He was 86. The New York Times first reported his death Sunday, Feb 5. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
To plant a tree in memory of Charles Kimbrough as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
FILE — Actor Charles Kimbrough arrives to the TV Land Awards 10th Anniversary in New York, Saturday, April 14, 2012. Kimbrough, a Tony- and Emmy-nominated actor who played a straight-laced news anchor opposite Candice Bergen on “Murphy Brown,” died Jan. 11, 2023, in Culver City, Calif. He was 86. The New York Times first reported his death Sunday, Feb 5. (AP Photo/Charles Sykes, File)
To plant a tree in memory of Charles Kimbrough as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Charles Kimbrough, right, poses with Candice Bergen, a fellow cast member of the “Murphy Brown” TV series, as they are reunited for a segment of the NBC “Today” program in New York, on Feb. 27, 2008. Kimbrough, a Tony- and Emmy-nominated actor who played a straight-laced news anchor opposite Bergen on “Murphy Brown,” died Jan. 11, 2023, in Culver City, Calif. He was 86. The New York Times first reported his death Sunday, Feb 5. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
To plant a tree in memory of Charles Kimbrough as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
AP PHOTO
FILE — Actor Charles Kimbrough arrives to the TV Land Awards 10th Anniversary in New York, Saturday, April 14, 2012. Kimbrough, a Tony- and Emmy-nominated actor who played a straight-laced news anchor opposite Candice Bergen on “Murphy Brown,” died Jan. 11, 2023, in Culver City, Calif. He was 86. The New York Times first reported his death Sunday, Feb 5. (AP Photo/Charles Sykes, File)
To plant a tree in memory of Charles Kimbrough as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charles Kimbrough, a Tony- and Emmy-nominated actor who played a straight-laced news anchor opposite Candice Bergen on “Murphy Brown,” died Jan. 11 in Culver City, California. He was 86.
Kimbrough played newsman Jim Dial across the 10 seasons of CBS hit sitcom “Murphy Brown” between 1988 and 1998, earning an Emmy nomination in 1990 for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series. He reprised the role for three episodes in the 2018 reboot.
The New York Times first reported his death and his son and agents confirmed it Sunday to The Associated Press.
“Whether on stage or in front of the camera he was a joy to behold,” said SMS Talent, Inc., the talent agency that represented Kimbrough.
The agency said the actor died of natural causes in a hospital.
Kimbrough’s wife, actor Beth Howland who played diner server Vera on the 1970s and ‘80s CBS sitcom “Alice,” died in 2016. They married in 2002, more than a decade after his 1991 divorce from his first wife, Mary Jane (Wilson) Kimbrough, who died in 2007.
SMS Talent said Kimbrough is survived by a sister, Linda Kimbrough, a son, John Kimbrough, a stepdaughter, Holly Howland, and a granddaughter, Cody.
Born May 23, 1936, Kimbrough spent years in the New York theater scene. He was nominated for a Tony in 1971 for his Broadway performance in the Stephen Sondheim musical “Company.”
Kimbrough also lent his voice to a gargoyle named Victor in Disney’s animated film “The Hunchback of Notre Dame.”
To plant a tree in memory of Charles Kimbrough as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.