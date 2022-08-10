CONOWINGO — Charles Junior Eller, Sr, age 92, of Conowingo, MD, passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022. He was born on November 5, 1929 in West Jefferson, NC to the late William Thurman Eller, Sr and Callie (Poe) Eller. Charles was the husband of the late, Kathryn Marie Eller. Charles passed away exactly two months after his beloved wife passed away.
Charles proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and enjoyed when he was stationed in Germany most of all. He returned with many stories and was always willing to share them. He was a master mechanic and could fix anything from cars and trucks to farm equipment. He was a man of many talents and enjoyed working with his hands. Charles took great joy in restoring old pick-up trucks, making them shiny and new again. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed motorcycles. Charles also loved animals and leaves behind his beloved cat, Bubbles. During his later years, he enjoyed sitting on his front porch and feeding the squirrels that frequented his yard.
Charles is survived by his daughter, Wanda Eller Donovan (Edward) of Coatesville, PA; son, Francis Eller, Sr (Terry) of Gap, PA; five grandchildren: Joshua McDonnell, Megan Nguyen, Dale Eller, Jr., Douglas Mowday, III, and Francis Eller, Jr.; and thirteen great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and wife, Charles is preceded is death by his two sons, Charles Eller, Jr., and Dale Eller, Sr.; and grandson, Jody McDonnell.
A celebration of Charles life will be held on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 11:00AM at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 111 South Queen Street, Rising Sun, MD, 21911 where friends and family may begin vising at 10:00AM. Burial will follow at New London Cemetery. To send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Charles Junior Eller, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.