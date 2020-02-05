EARLEVILLE, MD — Charles “Danny” Daniel Gwaltney, Sr., age 65, of Earlville, MD passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020. He was born on September 6, 1954 in Rising Sun, MD to the late William Bryant Gwaltney, Sr. and Rose Marie (Moore) Gwaltney.
Danny was a member of the Wards Hill Baptist Church in Warwick, MD for over 30 years.
Danny is survived by his wife of 37 years, Diana Gwaltney; daughter, Amy Watercutter and her husband, Brian; son, Charles Daniel Gwaltney, Jr. and his wife, Danielle; seven grandchildren: Zack, Hannah, Brandon, Chase, Reba, Lexi, and Jackson; six sisters and one brother. In addition to his parents, Danny is preceded in death by one sister.
A celebration of Danny’s life will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, February 7, 2020 at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 111 S. Queen St. Rising Sun, MD 21911 where family and friends may begin visiting at 9:00 AM. Burial will follow at Calvary Baptist Cemetery. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
