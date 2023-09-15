NORTH EAST — Charles Gary Robinson, 57 of North East, MD, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.
He was born in Jennersville, PA, on February 22, 1966.
Charles was a well-respected farmer in Cecil County, and was the first guy that would show up to help if you had a problem. He was a member of the Ag Land Preservation Board and Farm Bureau. He was a Hubner Seed dealer, and did contract planting and ag bagging. He was known for the Christmas tree.
Survivors include his loving wife: Michelle Robinson; his mother: MaryAnn Robinson; brother: R. Allen Robinson (Cindy) all of North East, MD; and two sisters: Dawn E. Robinson of Colora, MD and Paula L. Robinson (Maria) of Port Deposit, MD.
He was preceded in death by his father: Richard Eugene Robinson.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 15, 2023 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, and again on Saturday morning from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at the church prior to services. Funeral service, conducted by Pastor Stephen Nissley will be held Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 11:00 am at Mercy Baptist Church, 2403 Theodore Road, North East, MD. Interment will follow services in Oxford Cemetery, Oxford, PA.
