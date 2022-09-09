ELKTON — Charles Frederick Pearson, “Fred,” age 78 of Elkton, MD passed away on September 4, 2022 after a long battle with cancer. He was born on September 12, 1943 in Hershey, PA to the late Charles Willard Pearson and Mary Elizabeth Reese Pearson.
Among Fred’s many accomplishments, he gained appreciation for classical music from his mother and was able to identify a wide range of composers and works. He was a gifted cornet player starting in 3rd grade at Elkton Elementary. He was a member of the Elkton High School marching band and school orchestra, the Elkton Town Band, and Towson State College’s concert orchestra. Fred graduated from Towson State College where he received a Bachelor’s of Science degree. Fred served in the U.S. Air Force deployed to Cannon AFB, New Mexico as an Airman between 1965-1967. He earned his Expert Marksman badge and served on the Honor Guard. Fred was an avid outdoorsman and loved being outside. In his youth, he enjoyed fishing and hunting, and more recently he preferred to simply surround himself by nature. Fred had a close group of friends who he went hiking and camping with at many different parks and nature centers. He enjoyed feeding and watching birds and was able to identify birds by their unique songs and appearance — a skill he learned from his loving parents. Fred worked professionally as a Right-of-Way Agent for the State of Maryland and later as a Registered Sanitarian in the Harford and Cecil County Health Departments. Fred was a skilled craftsman, building numerous cutting boards, stools, benches, and more for his family and friends. He was a master interior and exterior home painter and was well known in the Elkton community. During retirement, he worked part time in a millwork shop specializing in architectural restoration. Fred was an avid reader who enjoyed a wide range of literature and poetry. Fred also enjoyed playing Scrabble and crossword puzzles. He cherished his time spent with his family and friends.
Fred is survived by his wife of 53 years, Carolyn (Sledz) Pearson; son, Eric Pearson (Lisa); daughter, Cynthia Diefenbeck (David); grandchildren: Andrew Das Sarma, Matthew Das Sarma, Alexander Pearson, Nathaniel Pearson, Evan Diefenbeck, Lily Diefenbeck, and Olivia Diefenbeck.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Janet Das Sarma and sister, Barbara Merchant.
A celebration of Fred’s life will be held on Monday, September 12, 2022 at 11AM at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A., 259 East Main Street, Elkton, MD 21921. Family and friends may attend the visitation beginning at 10AM. Burial will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to “Nature Conservancy” or “World Wildlife Fund” and sent in care of the funeral home. To send an online condolence, please visit, www.rtfoard.com
