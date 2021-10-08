CECILTON — Charles Chuck McCool, 80 of Cecilton, MD passed away on October 4, 2021 at the Lorelton Assisted Living Home in Wilmington, DE
Chuck was born on June 1, 1941 in Wilmington, DE, son of the late Charles F. and Marie Connor McCool. He was a 1959 graduate of Bohemia Manor High School's first graduating class. He served in U.S. Army from 1962 - 1966. Chuck owned and operated several businesses in the area including Bar Boy Soda Systems, Northern Bay Boat Lifts, Elegant Images, Dealer Specialties and rental properties in Cecilton.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Purner McCool in 1986; son, Michael 'Mike' McCool in 1998 and his sisters, Marie Sullivan and Charlotte Poppitt.
Chuck is survived by his son, Mark C. McCool; grandson, Michael A. McCool; longtime companion, Patricia 'Pat' Fitch and the mother of his sons, Marge McCool all of Elkton, MD
A visitation will be held on Friday, October 15 from 10 to 12 noon in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St. Galena, MD, where service will begin at noon.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to St. Paul's U.M. Church, Earleville, MD
