HAVRE DE GRACE — Charles Edson Eberhardt, of Havre de Grace, MD, passed away on April 15, 2021. He was 78. Mr. Eberhardt was born in Perryville, MD, to Francis Hitchens Eberhardt and Blanche Elmira Boyd Eberhardt. He was devoted husband of the late Cheryl Christina Eberhardt, loving father of Kimberly Kay Spence (Mark), of Havre de Grace, MD, Charles Kevin Eberhardt (fiancé Erienne Claxton), of Sadieville, KY, and Kelley Dawn Wettig (Bay, Jr.), of Havre de Grace, MD, grandfather of Brad Spence of Darlington, MD, Alexis McCarty of Virginia Beach, VA, Kassandra Beaucham of Sadieville, KY, Madyson Wettig and Bay Wettig, III, of Havre de Grace, MD. Mr. Eberhardt had 16 great-grandchildren and was the brother of James Eberhardt, Mark Eberhardt, and the late Elaine Patterson of Perryville, MD. He was predeceased by his daughter-in-law, Gwendolyn Eberhardt. Mr. Eberhardt retired from the City of Havre de Grace DPW, working for the Water Treatment Plant. He was an avid Baltimore Oriole’s Fan and enjoyed collecting baseball cards and memorabilia. He liked going to the casino to play slot machines. Mr. Eberhardt also loved to travel and vacation with his wife and family. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, from 11 AM until 1 PM, at Zellman Funeral Home, P.A., 123 S. Washington St., Havre de Grace, MD. Funeral services will begin at 1:00 PM at the funeral home. They will also be Livestreamed via Facebook @ Zellman Funeral Home, P.A., or online at www.zellmanfuneralhome.com. Interment will be held at Harford Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Brad Spence, Bay Wettig, III, Palmer Spence, Brian Eberhardt, Jack Eberhardt and Madyson Wettig. Honorary pallbearers will be Bay Wettig, Jr., and Mark Spence. At the request of the family, please dress casual, preferably in baseball attire and definitely not in Yankees’ gear. Contributions may be made in his memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be made at www.zellmanfuneralhome.com.
