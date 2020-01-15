NORTH EAST — Charles E. Poff, 69 of North East, MD, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020 in the Elkton Transitional Care Center, Elkton, MD.
Born in Havre de Grace, MD, on January 4, 1951, he was the son of the late Walter L. “Bill” and Elise Virginia (Smith) Poff.
Before retirement, Charles was a Custodian for Cecil County Public Schools. He also worked with his dad in the sand and gravel pit and at C&S Wholesale as a mechanic.
He enjoyed fishing, NASCAR and spending time with his family. His favorite pass time was Sunday afternoon car rides with his dog, Jojo.
Survived by his wife: Beverly Jones Poff; children: Charles E. Poff, Jr. and Kristy Eastridge; stepchildren: Samuel C. Hall, Sr. and Susan F. Hall; siblings: Gary L. Poff, Steven “Mike” Poff (Patty), Mark A. Poff (Debi), George “Chris” Poff, Sherry S. Patchell (Billy), Linda J. Burton (Michael) and Tara Poff; also twelve grandchildren and one great grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his siblings: William “Billy” F., Walter L. and Robert G. Poff and Judith A. Green; and stepson: Charles S. Hall
Funeral service will be held Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 7:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD with visitation beginning at 6:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to the North East Community Park, in care of the funeral home.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
