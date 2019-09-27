FAIRFAX, VA —Charles E. Drew passed away peacefully at home during the early morning of June 14, 2019. He was 94 years old. Charles was a true gentleman who will be missed but always remembered. Born October 5, 1924, in Conowingo, Maryland, to Charles W. Drew and Florence Dotson Drew who lived in Rising Sun, Maryland, on their family apple orchard farm. Charles was one of five children growing up during the 1930’s. Shortly after graduating high school and the passing of his beloved mother, Charles left home to work in Baltimore at age sixteen.
The U.S. Army drafted Charles after turning eighteen. After completing aviation, communication, and aerial gunnery school, he deployed to the Europe Theater where he joined the Eighth Air Force. He served as a radio operator on B-17s with the 305th Bomb Group stationed in Chelveston Airdrome, England. After WWII, Charles served around the world: St. Tron Air Field in Belgium; Schweinfurt, Germany; Anchorage, Alaska; Baghdad, Iraq; Vienna, Austria; La Pas, Bolivia; Eglin Air Force Base, Scott Field Air Force Base; and Right Patterson Air Force base. He retired in 1964 from the Airforce. His 20-year career with the U.S. Air Force always made for great conversation and stories. Charles enjoyed smiling and saying, “Once a Flyboy, always a Flyboy.”
Charles was a loving and caring husband to his wife Juanita (Nita), of 67 years, who pre-deceased him.
He is survived by his son Steven Drew and wife Cindy, daughter Susan D. Rowland and husband Rod; granddaughters Erin (Arron) and Lauren (James); grandsons Kyle (Natalie), Cody (Sarah), and Curtis; great-grandchildren Reese, Vincent, Nora, Orion, and Zain.
Charles and Juanita are to be interred together at Arlington National Cemetery later this fall. In lieu of flowers, we would appreciate monetary memorial gifts be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Wounded Warrior Project.
