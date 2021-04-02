CHESAPEAKE CITY — Services for Charlie Dacey are now scheduled for Saturday, April 10, 2021. The family will welcome all visitors at Immaculate Conception Church, 455 Bow Street, Elkton, Maryland, from 9:45-10:45 a.m. A funeral mass will be celebrated starting at 11:00 a.m. Wearing masks and social distancing will be observed. Burial will be private.
The family sincerely appreciates the condolences, kind words, and thoughtful gestures received regarding Charlie’s passing on March 1, 2021. His heart was filled with kindness and gentleness; he is dearly missed.
Donations are welcome in memory of Charlie to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, 6 Herndon Avenue, Annapolis, MD 21403 or online (cbf.org/memorial).
