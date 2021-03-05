CHESAPEAKE CITY — Charles (Charlie) Dacey, age 59, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021, at his home in Chesapeake City, MD. Born on July 23, 1961, in Weymouth, MA, he was the son of Patricia Dacey and the late William Dacey.
Charlie worked in the construction field where he excelled in roofing, dry wall hanging, and painting. He could accomplish anything he set his mind to do. As an all-around outdoorsman, his greatest passions were hunting, fishing, and crabbing. He was very successful every year while deer hunting, using either rifle or bow. He supplied family and friends with bushels of crabs to enjoy; and took nieces and nephews crabbing with him to show them the ropes. He was a devoted caregiver to his mother for many years. He was an awesome uncle to all his nieces and nephews, and enjoyed chaotic, fun-filled family gatherings. His friends knew they could always call on him for anything. Charlie was truly a good guy; his heart was filled with kindness and gentleness; he will be so dearly missed.
Survivors, including his mother, are brothers Pete (Dianne) of Aberdeen, Jim (Debbie) and Don of North East, Mike, Mark (Sue), and Chris all of Elkton, and Paul (Lori) of Newark, DE; his sisters Liz Orr (Berk) of Elkton, Anne of Jacksonville, FL, and Kathy Fernandes (Jorge) of Boca Raton, FL; 19 nieces and nephews, and 12 grand nieces and nephews. There was a very special everyday bond with his nephew Bo, who Charlie treated just like a son.
A funeral mass and burial will be announced at a later date.
The family welcomes donations in memory of Charlie to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, 6 Herndon Avenue, Annapolis, MD 21403 or online (cbf.org/memorial).
