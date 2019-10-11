ELKTON — Charles Christopher, age 38 of Elkton, MD passed away on October 5, 2019. He was born on February 9, 1981 in Reading, PA to Karen (Reider) Christopher and the late Charles J. Christopher.
Charlie is survived by his wife of fifteen years, Jen Christopher; children: Kylie Christopher, Kiya Jenkins, Cruze Christopher, and Breelyn Christopher; mother, Karen Christopher; brother, Michael Christopher; and sister, Courtney Christopher.
A Celebration of Charlie’s life will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 4:00 PM at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A., 259 East Main Street, Elkton, MD 21921. Family and friends may begin the visitation beginning at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to “In Loving Memory of Charlie Christopher” on Go Fund Me, www.gofundme.com to help pay for the funeral and medical expenses. To send an online condolence and to read Charlie’s full obituary, please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
