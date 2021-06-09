ELKTON — Charles B. Jianniney, 73 of Elkton, MD, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021 in the Christiana Care, Union Hospital, Elkton, MD.
A lifelong resident of Elkton, he was born on July 12, 1947, the son of the late Edward Fort Jianniney and Ruby (Perkins) Jianniney.
Charles retired from Wilson Fuel Service where he had worked as a truck driver.
He was a member of Charlestown Missionary Baptist Church, Charlestown, MD. He enjoyed gospel music, watching baseball, NASCAR, football and older western movies. Most of all he loved his family and spending time with them, especially watching his grandchildren and great grandchildren grow.
Survivors include his loving wife of 56 years: Phala L. (Shiel) Jianniney; two sons: Charles B. Jianniney, Jr. (Karen) of Elkton, MD and Christopher Jianniney (Jennifer) of Port Deposit, MD; a brother: Jerry Jianniney (Jacklyn) of Elkton, MD; 5 grandchildren: Dharma, Zoe, Keira, Rylee, Jyssica; and 4 great grandchildren: Aubrey, Summer, Savannah and Asher.
In addition to his parents, Charles was also preceded in death by his son: Curtis P. Jianniney and his wife, Lisa; his son: Bobby Jianniney; and a brother: James Jianniney.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD.
Funeral service will be held Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 11:00 am at Charlestown Missionary Baptist Church, 1168 West Old Philadelphia Road, Charlestown, MD.
Interment will follow services in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.
