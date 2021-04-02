PERRYVILLE — Charles Allen Foulk, Sr., born in Greene County, Tennessee to Lawrence and Lura Foulk, was called home to be with the Lord on March 23, 2021 from his home in Perryville, MD.
Charles was a devoted Christian, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who loved life, his family, hunting, nature, and most importantly his Lord Jesus Christ. He will be greatly missed.
He was formally deceased by his wife, Ella “Marie” Foulk, which he missed greatly. He was survived by their three children, Charles Allen Foulk, Jr. and wife Peggy, Mark Foulk, and Debra Stevens and husband Peter. He had nine grandchildren, Jamie Snyder and husband Steven, Stephanie Foulk and partner Matt, Casey Hagy and husband Brent, Jared Foulk, Tyler Stevens, Sophia Stevens, Craig McInturff, Todd McInturff and wife Amber, and Stacy Krakowski and husband Nate. He also had 15 great-children.
Charles is survived by his sister Mary Sue Williams. He was pre-deceased by his siblings Lawrence Foulk, Lois Stepp, Josie Smith, W. Lee Foulk, James “Bruce” Foulk, Frances Reynolds, Bobby Foulk, and Violet Moore.
A joint remembrance service is planned for Charles and his wife Ella “Marie” on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at State Line Baptist Church, 560 Chrome Road, Rising Sun, MD 21911 presided over by Pastor Jim Reeves. Entrance and fellowship begin at 10:30 a.m., the funeral service at 11:00 a.m., which will be followed by a repast and fellowship on church grounds.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Charles and Marie’s remembrance to State Line Baptist Church. There will be an opportunity to make a donation at the service or donations can be sent to State Line Baptist Church, Attn: Pastor Reeves, 560 Chrome Road, Rising Sun, MD 21911.
