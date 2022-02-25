CHESAPEAKE CITY — Charlene Ann Cooling Green, 81, of Chesapeake City, went home to be with the Lord on February 20, 2022.
She was born March 22, 1940, in Wilmington, DE to the late Charles N. Cooling and Marian B.Cooling (Jones).
Charlene graduated from Chesapeake City High School in 1958. The last graduating class from the school. She was employed at Bohemia Manor High School until 1993 when she decided to retire and take care of her grandchildren.
Charlene dedicated her life to serving others. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and the Chesapeake City Volunteer Fire Company's Ladies Auxiliary where she served as Vice President in 1975 and 1977, President in 1979 and 1980, and as Secretary from 1990 to1991.
She loved playing Bingo, going to the beach, and traveling. However, her greatest enjoyment was spending time with her grandchildren, especially watching them play sports or performing on stage.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Cooling Green, and her brother, Charles W. Cooling.
She is survived by the love of her life and husband of 62 years, John L. Green. Daughters Andrea Losten of Chesapeake City and Michelle McCormick (Bill) of Earleville. Grandchildren Michael Losten (Erika) of Chesapeake City, Christopher Losten of Elkton, Eric Losten (Jessica) of Chestertown, Leah McCormick of Earleville, and Megan McCormick (Justin) of Elkton. Great grandchildren, Payton, Paige, Layla, and Kash.
A celebration of Charlene's life will be held on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Trinity United Methodist Church, 450 3rd Street, Chesapeake City. Family and friends may attend the viewing beginning at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at Bethel Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Charlene's memory can be made to Trinity United Methodist Church of Chesapeake City, MD or the Chesapeake City Volunteer Fire Company.
