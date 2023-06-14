ELKTON — Charlene Ganzmann Harter, age 76 of Elkton, MD, passed away on Thursday, June 8, 2023. Born in Elkton, MD on March 7, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Leonard Ganzman and Evelyn Bailey Ganzman Umberger, and the wife of the late Wilbur R. "Bill" Harter.
Charlene was a 1965 graduate of Elkton High School, where she served as Senior Class Secretary and participated in the planning of her class's subsequent class reunions. After graduation she started her career at Union Hospital and ended her career at HBCS in New Castle, Delaware serving more than 43 years in the health care business industry.
Charlene was a life member of Loyal Order of Moose, Lodge #851, Elkton. She bowled at Cecil/Elk Lanes for over 50 years and participated in 36 National Women's Bowling tournaments. Charlene also enjoyed traveling - she went on many cruises and visited 49 out of the 50 states.
Survivors include her daughters, Michele Ferruccio Culley (Gene), Elkton, MD, and Amy Ferruccio Simmons, Ashburn, VA; former son-in-law and friend, Michael Simmons, Ashburn, VA.; grandchildren, Jennifer Culley, Sarah Harter, Jordan Culley Brockell (Jordan), all of Elkton, MD, Lindsay Simmons Hill (John), Ocala, FL, Lauren Simmons, and Luke Thomas Simmons, both of Ashburn, VA; great-grandsons, Oliver Eugene McQuerrey and Theodore Ray Brockell, both of Elkton, MD; sister, Terry Dennison (Jim) and brother, James Ganzman, both of Elkton, MD; and preceded in death by brother, Richard A. Ganzman, Elkton, MD. Charlene is also survived by many extended family members who were dear to her heart.
Funeral service was held at 11 A.M., Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation was at 10 A.M. Interment was in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, Elkton.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Singerly Fire Company, 300 Newark Avenue, Elkton, MD 21921.
The family would like to extend thanks to Amedisys Hospice for their care and compassion during this difficult time and to all the family members, who with their love and care, Charlene was able to have her wish to remain in the comfort of her home.
