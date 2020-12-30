NORTH EAST — Charity Rebecca Bryant, 93 of North East, MD, passed away Thursday, December 24, 2020.
Born in Crumpler, NC, on March 31, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Dewey and Vilinite (Blevins) Dixon.
Prior to her retirement, Charity worked as a bookkeeper for Fawn Grove Manufacturing and Lloyd Gifford.
She was a member of the Red Hat Society and enjoyed attending the Elkton Senior Center. She was a gifted quilter and enjoyed crocheting. She loved flowers of all types. Most of all she loved and enjoyed her family, especially spending time with and watching her grandchildren and great grandchildren grow.
Survivors include: one daughter: Catharine Sullivan (Don) of North East, MD; a sister: Peggy Armour of Walkertown, NC; two grandchildren: Kimberly Chrystal (Jason) of North East, MD, William Sullivan of Baltimore, MD; five great grandchildren: Jasmin, Jackie, Justus, Jevan and Jovy; a sister-in-law: Viola Holman of Rising Sun, MD; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Charity was also preceded in death by her brother: Thomas Bryant Dixon.
Funeral service will be held Thursday, December 31, 2020 at 10:30 am at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, where visitation will be held on Wednesday evening from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm.
Interment will follow services in Harford Memorial Gardens, Aberdeen, MD.
As mandated by Maryland Law, all Covid Restrictions will be strictly adhered to.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
