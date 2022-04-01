RISING SUN — (Kuhne) Cecil Ursula Myer, 73, of Rising Sun, MD, passed away suddenly on Thursday, March 24, 2022. Born in Wappapello, MO on September 17, 1948, she was the daughter of the late James and Thelma Waddington Kuhne.
Ms. Myer spent most of her youth in Baltimore, MD. She enjoyed a fast-paced career in US Customs and global logistics, most notably for WL Gore & Associates. She loved animals, gardening, reading, and her family- especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by a daughter, Jennifer Myers (Robert) of Rising Sun, MD; granddaughter Devon Myers and grandson Christian Myers, both of Elkton, MD; brother Edward Kuhne (Sara) of LaBelle, FL; brother Michael Kuhne of Elkridge, MD; and sister Patricia Kuhne (Lynn) of Albuquerque, NM. She is also survived by numerous adored nieces and nephews.
As well as her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Karen Stewart.
A Celebration of Life is to be planned for this summer. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Cecil's name to Cecil County Animal Services.
