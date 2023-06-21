ELKTON — Cecil Elijah Jackson, Sr., known as "Big Cec", 55 years, of Elkton, MD, passed away peacefully at home in his sleep following a lengthy decline in health, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Born May 1, 1968 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of Regina Webster of Perryville, MD.
Cecil attended Perryville High School of Perryville, MD, before becoming a jack of all trades, but a master of none. He retired from Pettinaro Enterprises where he was employed as a mason. Cecil loved being a barber and the best back yard mechanic. He was a car fanatic from systems, to detailing, to building them from the ground up.
Cecil was recently baptized at the Abundant Life Worship Center of Elkton, MD, and gave his life to the Lord. He joined the Abundant Life Worship Center under Pastor Solomon Harris. Cecil enjoyed going to church until his health no longer allowed him to do so.
Cecil and Sara met in 1992 and married in 2015. Cecil was a family man and could light up any room with just his smile. He had a heart of gold.
Cecil is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Sara; children, Cecil Jackson, Jr., Christian Jackson, Taylor Sewell, Javontae Wright, Anthony Wright, and Andre Hickman; grandchildren, Jayvon, William, Amiyah, Javonate, Jr., Ja'vionn; mother, Regina Webster; brother, Olin Jackson (Samantha); step-sisters, Tammy Webster and Patricia White (Corey); step-brother, Jimmy Webster; brother-in-law, John Ringgold; sisters-in-law, Billie Ringgold and Judy Messick; father-in-law, Harry Wessells; a host of nieces and nephews, and special niece, Erica Ringgold.
Cecil was proceeded in death by his daughter, Chantel Jackson; and special cousin, Fredderick (Gee) Jackson.
Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, June 24, 2023, 11 AM, at the Abundant Life Worship Center, 250 Booth St., Elkton, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Saturday, June 24, 2023, 9 AM until 11 AM, at the church prior to the funeral service. Interment will be in Griffith AUMP Church Cemetery, 95 Cedar Hill Church Road, Elkton, MD.
Arrangements by Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.