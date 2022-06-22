RISING SUN, MD — It is with great sadness that the family of Cecil "Sonny" Dare Kirk, Jr., of Rising Sun, MD, announce his peaceful passing on June 14, 2022, at the age of 74. He was born in Havre de Grace, MD on February 16, 1948, to the late Cecil Dare Kirk, Sr., and Marie (Patrick) Kirk.
Sonny owned S&K General Truck Repair for 40 years and worked first as a truck driver, then as a diesel mechanic. He was a selfless man, a mentor, and a teacher to many young men in the trucking industry and loved sharing his knowledge. The simplest pleasures in life brought immense joy to him like listening to the birds or caring for his shop cats. He loved chatting with his friends after a long day's work, spending time with his family, and long drives through the countryside. His pleasant personality was contagious to everyone he met and his battles with serious medical issues showed his courage in facing life challenges with a smile.
Sonny will be lovingly remembered by his high school sweetheart of 53 years, Diana Kirk; daughter, Jamie Kiebler and her husband, Robert; grandson, Gabriel Matthew Kiebler; brother, Richard Kirk and his wife, Terri; three sisters: Phyllis Henley and her husband, John, Patricia Saponaro and her husband, Anthony, and Monica Ashley and her husband, Dean.
In addition to Sonny's parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Matthew Justin Kirk and brother James Henderson.
A celebration of Sonny's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 24, 2022, at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 111 South Queen Street, Rising Sun, MD 21911 where friends and family may begin visiting at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at West Nottingham Cemetery, Colora MD. To send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
