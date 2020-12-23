NORTH EAST, MD — Cecil (Bud) Clemith Pierce, III, age 80, of North East, MD, passed away on December 17, 2020 surrounded by his immediate family. He was born in West Grove, Pennsylvania on June 29, 1940 to the late Cecil Clemith Pierce, Jr. and Dorothy (Gill) Pierce.
Cecil was known to friends and family as Bud, Buddy, and Pop-Pop. He worked for W.L. Gore & Assoc. for thirty-nine years where he made many friends and enjoyed contributing to the success of the enterprise. He retired from Gore in 2000 to pursue his lifelong passion for small engine repair.
Bud was happiest when working with his hands. We fondly remember him building furniture with his father, growing vegetables with his family, and fixing everyone's lawn mowers. In more recent times, he switched his focus to petting their dog Riley, watching Washington Nationals baseball, reading his newspapers, and cutting the grass. Most would consider Bud a quiet thoughtful man who was always willing to help a friend. His quiet nature would often change when it was time to part company. The deepest discussions would come in the driveway. There was something about pending separation that made him start talking. His love, support, help, and driveway wisdom will be deeply missed.
Bud is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Wanda Pierce; two children: Sharyl Palko and her husband, Rick, and Joseph Pierce and his wife, Shelley; grandchildren: Ricky Palko, Randy Palko, Max Pierce, and Nate Pierce; and siblings: Dorothy Simpers, Patricia Jolley, and Kenneth Pierce. In addition to his parents, Cecil is preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Pierce.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. To send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
