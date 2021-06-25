ELKTON — Cathy Marie Haley, age 58 of Elkton, MD passed away after a 4-year courageous battle of colon cancer on June 22, 2021. She was a fighter until the end. She was born on November 20, 1962 in Elkton, MD to C. Rodney “Roscoe” Haley and Eudena “Dean” (White) Haley.
Cathy was a gift from God. She was born handicapped, yet she accomplished so much throughout her life because she was a fighter from day one. When she was two years old, she was the poster child for the March of Dimes. In her youth, she was a Brownie in Girl Scouts and was always a top sales person for their delicious cookies. Her fellow Brownies would pull her in a wagon when they travelled from house to house selling cookies. Cathy learned to crochet while on the school bus and she made blankets for her teachers. Cathy graduated from North East High School in 1981. She and her mother, Dean worked together to provide the first handicap school bus for Cecil County School Board. After her graduation, she worked as a receptionist with the Cecil County Government for almost 36 years. Cathy was a beautiful person inside and out with an infectious smile. She would light up a room when she entered. She loved people. When people entered the administration building, Cathy was the first person they would see. She loved that they would stop and chat with her. Cathy loved her family and her fur baby, Snow. In her spare time, Cathy enjoyed going to concerts with her mother and with her dad to watch him play ball. Cathy also enjoyed travelling, especially to Branson, MO, Panama City Beach, FL, and other beaches. She also enjoyed riding the motorcycle with her next-door neighbor, Jack. The family would like to give a special thank you to nurses, Beth and Jessica with Amedisys Hospice who were so compassionate and helpful during this time.
Cathy is survived by her father, C. Rodney “Roscoe” Haley; mother, Eudena “Dean” Haley; former husband, Raymond C. Wood; former stepchildren: Hope Boykin and Joy Wood Ramsey; and former step grandchildren: Abbey, Asher, Kye, Kylee, Christian, Kaylynn, and Tanner.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents: Claude and Marie White and her paternal grandparents: Charles and Katherine Haley.
A viewing will be held on Monday, June 28, 2021 from 6-8PM at Elkton United Methodist Church, 219 East Main Street, Elkton, MD 21921 where family and friends are welcome. A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 11:00AM at the church. Family and friends may attend the viewing beginning at 10:00AM. Burial will follow at Gilpin Manor Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to “Amedisys Foundation” or “Singerly Fire Company” and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A., 259 East Main Street, Elkton, MD 21921. To send an online condolence, please visit, www.rtfoard.com
