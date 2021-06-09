PORT DEPOSIT — Catherine Marie Creswell, 92 years, of Port Deposit, MD, passed away Tuesday, June 1, 2021 in the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center of Bel Air, MD. Born August 10, 1928 she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Grace Jackson Lindamood.
Mrs. Creswell was a lifetime member of the Ladies Auxiliary to the Jerry Skrivanek V.F.W. Post No. 8185 of Port Deposit, MD. She is survived by her son, Jerry Creswell; daughters, Sharon Classon, Linda Sheetz, Janice Hall, Catherine Valdivia, and Lydia Gambill; granddaughter, Renee Creswell Jerns; 10 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; 7 great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Creswell was preceded in death by her husband, Roland Delmar Creswell; granddaughter, Jaime C. Haley; and brother, Robert Lindamood.
Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, June 7, 2021, 2 PM, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Monday, June 7, 2021, 12 Noon until 2 PM, at the funeral home prior to the funeral service. Pastor Charles Finney of the Calvary Missionary Baptist Church of Rising Sun, MD, will officiate. Interment will be in Hopewell Cemetery, Port Deposit, MD.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
