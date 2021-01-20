ELKTON, MD — Catherine Mae Lane of Elkton, MD, age 89, passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021. She was born in Rising Sun, MD on March 22, 1931 to the late Harry Charles McMullen and Beatrice (Pyle) McMullen.
Catherine received her Master’s degree in social work from the University of Maryland and her Bachelor’s degree from Lincoln University. She was Mayor of Rising Sun from 1990-1994. She was a social worker supervisor and organized a regional adoption program. She was sent to Russia to promote that program and drank vodka with Putin. She was a skydiver, loved reading, casinos, and going on cruises, but above all she enjoyed spending time with her family and great grandkids.
Catherine is survived by two daughters: Patty Abbott and Cindy Lane Walsh; three grandchildren: Dwight Walsh, Catherine Crowley, and Heather Scott; four great-grandchildren: Jennifer Walsh, Ava Abbott, Jocelyn Crowley, and Aiden Scott; as well as three siblings: Nancy Repsher, Sam McMullen, and Lola Hosler. She will be sorely missed.
All are welcomed to come to a short graveside service to honor Catherine at 2pm on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at Brookview Cemetery. COVID precautions are mandatory. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
