RISING SUN, MD — Catherine Anna Chapman, age 91, of Rising Sun, MD, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020. She was born on September 5, 1928 in Rising Sun, MD to the late Harry Wilbur Reider and Bessie Nicholina (Berreker) Reider.
Catherine worked as a seamstress and cashier at the Bainbridge Naval Training Center and also worked in the cafeteria at Rising Sun Elementary School for many years. She attended the Grace Bible Chapel Church. Catherine enjoyed attending the Cecil County Fair and her favorite event was the Demolition Derby. She also enjoyed watching boxing and wrestling and loved going to the beach. Her favorite beach to visit was Ocean City, MD. Catherine took on the role as a caregiver for her five grandchildren for many years while their parents worked. She was devoted to her family and had a special place in her heart for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her cat, Cookie was her pride and joy, who will miss Catherine greatly. Throughout her life, she owned many animals, but she loved cats and toy poodles. Catherine will be missed dearly by family and friends.
Catherine is survived by her daughters: Pauline Morrow and her husband, Michael Jr., Darlene Nicholas and her husband, Dennis, Marlene Olejar and her husband, Edward, and Charlene Haines and her husband, Benjamin; grandchildren: Cathy Rohrer and her husband, Rob, Robin Depew, Michael Morrow lll and his wife, Tina, Susan McMillan and her husband, Jeff, and Carrie Ferraro and her husband, John; great-grandchildren: Brianna Rohrer, Madison Garvin and her husband, Josh, Meghan Rohrer, Brent Jenkins, Clayton McMillan, Ava Morrow, Nicholas Depew, Sara Morrow, Michael Morrow IV, Justis McMillan and her son, Kolton; step grandsons: Lowell Haines and his wife, Mandy and Bobby Haines; step great-grandchildren: Amber Timmons and her husband, Danny, Dan Nailor and his wife, Brittney, Tyler Haines and his wife, Fei; great-great-grandchildren: Danica, CJ, Sunni, Olivia, Roo, and Zoey.
She is preceded in death by her husband, James Robert Chapman; son, Harry James Chapman, brother, Wilbur Delaware Reider; sisters: Leora Minnie Reider and Alice Logene Reider.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 6:00- 8:00PM at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A., 111 South Queen Street Rising Sun, MD 21911. A celebration of Catherine’s life will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Grace Bible Church, 1949 Joseph Biggs Memorial Highway, Rising Sun, MD 21911 where friends and family may begin visiting at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow the service at Friends Cemetery. To send online condolences, please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
