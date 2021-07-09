ELKTON, MD — Catherine Blansfield, “Mrs. B”, age 88, of Elkton, MD, went to join her Savior on Friday, July 2, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. One of six children, she was born in Corona, Long Island, NY, to the late Mary and Pasquale Lagano, and moved here at age 6. She graduated from Elkton High School in 1951 and then from Maryland General Hospital School of Nursing, Baltimore, in 1954 as a Registered Nurse. She was employed at Maryland General Hospital, Union Hospital, and Laurelwood Nursing Home, and did private duty nursing.
As an Immaculate Conception School parent, she served as President of The Mother’s Guild, Brownie Leader, and Girl Scout Leader. As a member of Immaculate Conception Church, she served on the Parish Council and as an usher at 5:00 Mass.
In 1978, she opened The Children’s Hour Day Care Center, Preschool, and Kindergarten on Main Street in Elkton, where she enjoyed many happy times with many children for 23 years. In 2003, she and her daughter recreated the school building into The Renaissance Restaurant and Banquet Facility. She retired in 2008.
Catherine had a love of flowers and birds, gardening, cooking, baking, antiques, listening to the news and political talk shows, the soaps, reading, and movies. She was an avid treadmiller, 6 days a week, 30 minutes a day, for years.
She loved her church and church community and listening to her daughter and grandchildren sing as cantors and members of the Immaculate Conception Contemporary Ensemble. Besides attending weekly Mass, she enjoyed taking adult religious education classes. Over COVID, she watched daily Mass and said daily Rosary with EWTN.
Catherine also enjoyed outings and lunches with the Elkton High School Class of 1951, with her good friend, Cheryl Nye, and with the Elk Mills Lunch Bunch. She enjoyed games and snacks with the Immaculate Conception Leisure Club. She also had a dear pen pal, Audrey Givens, who recently passed.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 33 years, Donald Blansfield; her brothers, Frank and Joseph Lagano; and her sister, Carmela McGough.
Catherine is survived by her only child, Linda Brown; Linda’s husband, Kevin; and their children, Donald and Christanna.
Spending time with Linda and her family, especially her grandchildren, was the joy of her life. She also enjoyed many happy times with Kevin’s loving family of which she became an extended member. In addition, she is survived by her beloved cat, CoCo. She will be sorely missed.
Special love and thanks to our many dear friends who sent continued prayers and good wishes. It meant a lot.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 3 p.m., Friday, July 9, 2021, at Immaculate Conception Church, 454 Bow Street, Elkton, MD. Visitation will be held from 1-2:45 p.m. in the church chapel. Interment will be in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Cherry Hill, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Catherine may be made to Immaculate Conception Church, in care of Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.
