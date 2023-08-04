GILBERT, AZ — (Wyatt) It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Catherine Wyatt Vanaskey (57) of Gilbert, Az. On July 11, 2023, Cathy passed away surrounded by her children, after a long and courageous battle with Lupus and kidney disease. Cathy was born in Wilmington, Delaware, but spent her formative years in Elkton, MD. She was a 1984 graduate of Bohemia Manor High School. Cathy went on to obtain her cosmetology license and loved interacting with people in the salon and helping her family to look their best, including giving the kids in the family their first haircuts. She loved children and spent much of her young adult life caring for them in her home daycare. Cathy was passionate about her work, but even more passionate about her family. Known for her outgoing personality, Cathy could easily strike up a conversation with anyone she met. Eventually, Cathy transitioned into the banking industry where her warm and welcoming personality allowed for her to thrive. After spending much of her life in Elkton, Cathy moved across the country to Arizona with her family, where she began a new chapter in her life. She was passionate about art and loved attending painting classes and sharing art with her children. She loved music, being outdoors gardening or just sitting on a beach. Most of all Cathy loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, especially when they could all be together having fun and playing games.
Cathy is survived by her three daughters Megan Vanaskey (Chaz Thompson), Emily Martinez (Alex) and Amber Klein (Thomas) and 4 grandchildren -Olivia Klein, Lily Klein, Alita Martinez, and Lincoln Thompson. Cathy is also survived by her parents Edna Eaton Wyatt and William Wayne Wyatt, Her sister, Shirley Smith (Jon) and brother Wayne Wyatt Jr. (Ann) and several nieces.
A private celebration of life will be held in August to honor her memory. The family asks those who want to honor her memory to please pay forward an act of kindness or donate to your favorite charity.
