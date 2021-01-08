NEWARK, DE — Carroll M. Dunlap, age 87, of Newark, DE, passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021. Born in Elkton, MD, on December 8, 1933, he was the son of the late Ada Jones Dunlap Dean and John Dunlap.
Mr. Dunlap was a U.S. Army veteran and retired as maintenance manager of the Cecil County Courthouse. He worked very hard to be the best provider, Dad, and Pop-Pop, and will be sadly missed by his family!
Survivors include his children, Carol Dunlap Hines and husband, Glenn, Newark, DE, Kathy Dunlap Galloway and husband, Don, North East, MD, Randy L. Dunlap, Newark, DE, and Carroll M. Dunlap, II, and wife, Tammy Slonecker Dunlap, Houston, DE; grandchildren, Kevin Wiles, Heather Pugh Hernandez, Jodi Grabusky, Randy Dickerson, and Camren Tyler Dunlap; 11 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; and step-brother, Howard Dean.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Dunlap was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Katherine Simpers Dunlap; 5 brothers; and a sister.
Funeral service and interment will be private.
