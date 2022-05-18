WARWICK — Carroll 'Shorty' Short 71 of Warwick, MD passed away Friday, May 13, 2022 at Christiana Hospital.
Born in Chestertown, MD on August 4, 1950. He was the son of Thelma Walls Short and the late William Short. He is survived by his wife of 4
1 years, Brenda Short; two daughters, Theresa Gustafson (Victor) and Kathy Short (Sharon); two step-daughters, Wendy Martino (Mike) and Laurie Reynolds (Gary), seven grandchildren, Lanier Williams (LJ), Garrison Cooper, Lily Cooper, Shelby and Chelsie Gustafson, Emma & Mike Martino; one great grandson Jaxon Smith; a brother George Short and three sisters, Betty Holupka, Thelma "Snookie" Hunter and Helen Reynolds. He was preceded in death by his brother, William Short, Jr. aka 'Smitty'.
Carroll worked as a caretaker for Mrs. Auerbach at Five Rivers Farm. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a wonderful vegetable gardener.
Per his wishes, no service will be held.
Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech.
To plant a tree in memory of Carroll Short as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
