ELKTON, MD — Carrie Margaret Olewine (Reynolds), age 100, of Elkton, MD, passed away Thursday, March 10, 2022, at her home. Born in Elkton, MD, on January 19, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Halus and Mary Hudson Reynolds.
Carrie lived her whole life in Cecil County. Her Reynolds ancestors settled in the Nottingham Lots in the early 1700's, and her direct line never left Cecil County.
Carrie graduated from Elkton High School in the class of 1939. She was a pitcher on the softball team, and everyone said she was the fastest runner on the team. After high school she attended Beacom College, now known as Goldey Beacom. Her first job was a secretary to the director of the Delaware State Hospital. During World War II, she worked at Aberdeen Proving Ground. She then married Robert Olewine, Sr. and after the war she and her husband started a business which became known as Elkton Furniture Mart.
Carrie was a member of Elkton United Methodist Church since 1937. She taught Sunday School and sang in the choir. She was a member and Past Worthy Matron of Eastern Star, Elkton Chapter #84 OES. She was also a member of the Elkton Women's Club and the Daughters of America. She loved to bowl, play golf, and was an avid Orioles fan.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Robert Olewine, Sr.; and her siblings, Betty Morrow, Leone Johnston, and Linton Reynolds. Survivors include her three children, Joyce Cosgrove and her husband Howard of Richmond, VA, Carol Lee Wetzel and her husband Richard of Lansdale, PA, and Robert Olewine, Jr. and his wife Sheila of Elkton, MD.
Carrie was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her greatest joy in life was gathering with her family. We loved her dearly and she will be missed. She was our gift.
The family would like to thank Carrie's loving and devoted caregivers, Linda, Keisha, Chemine, Feta, Monique, Sandy, and Rob from "Right at Home". In addition, we would like to thank Amedisys Hospice for their wonderful support.
Funeral service will at held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Elkton United Methodist Church, 219 E. Main Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Bethel Cemetery, Chesapeake City, MD.
Flowers are welcome, or contributions in Carrie's memory may be made to Elkton United Methodist Church, in care of Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.
