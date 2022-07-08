RISING SUN, MD — Carolyn Louise Phibbs of Rising Sun, MD, age 68, passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022. She was born in Milford, DE on July 28, 1953 to the late Frederick Lloyd Minner, Sr. and Norma Lee (Bailey) Minner.
Carolyn loved working as a school bus driver as well as an aide at Laurelwood Nursing Home. She was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and like to can vegetables.
Carolyn is survived by her son, Chad Byerly and his fiancé, Amber Eberlin; brother, Fred Minner; sister, Sharon Thompson; niece, Carrie Stehen and her children, Angel Minner, Joseph, Maurice and Autumn Jones; cousins: Joanne Hill-Long, Donna J. Gray, Tracey H. Lamonica and Robin H. Brittingham; and friends: Brenda Huber, Beth Grove, Lisa Grove and Brenda Peace.
A celebration of Carolyn's life will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 111 S. Queen St., Rising Sun, MD 21911, where family and friends may begin visiting at 12:00 pm. Burial will be held privately. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
