ELKTON, MD — Carolyn Marie Bristow, age 79, of Elkton, MD, passed away Sunday, January 30, 2022. Born in Elkton on December 17, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Carl Alexander and Helen Brown Pugh.
Mrs. Bristow was a retired Press Operator for Plasticoid, Elkton, MD, for 60 years. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great- grandchildren. Mrs. Bristow loved taking care of her faithful canine companions, Bella and LB.
Survivors include her children, Mark (Janice) Pugh, Elkton, MD, Julie (Brian) Gilbert, Citra, FL, and Jennifer (Bob) Speck, Cantonment, FL; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and siblings, Linda (Fred) Rash, Middletown, DE, and Barry (Terri) Pugh, Quarryville, PA.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Bristow was preceded in death by her siblings, Carl Allan Pugh, Doris Adams, and Bruce Pugh.
Visitation will be held from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, February 4, 2022, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 West Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921. Funeral service and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
