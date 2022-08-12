WARWICK — Carolyn L. Blevins, age 87, of Warwick, MD passed away peacefully at her residence on Sunday, August 7, 2022.
She was born on April 28, 1935, in Dagsboro, DE to the late Herbert C. and Myrtle (Hitchens) Hudson.
Carolyn was a teacher at Elkton Christian Academy before retirement. She was a member of Eastern Shore Bible Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, listening to gospel music, crocheting and most of all spending time with her family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, J Donald Blevins in 2008.
Carolyn is survived by her three sons, Dennis and his wife, Nancy of Elkton, MD, Daniel and his wife, Linda of Middletown, DE and Douglas and his wife, Debbie of Warwick, MD, seven grandchildren, four great grandchildren and a niece that was more like a sister, Joyce.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, August 15, 2022, at 11 am at Eastern Shore Bible Baptist Church Cemetery, 13984 Gregg Neck Rd., Galena, MD 21635.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.