ELKTON — Carolyn Dye, 76 of North East, MD, passed away Friday, May 12, 2023 in the Christiana Hospital, Newark, DE.
Born in Elkton, MD, on September 24, 1946, she was the daughter of the late William Rodney Lewis and Beatrice (Reynolds) Lewis. She was the wife of the late Stuart Allen Dye who passed June 10, 2020.
Carolyn retired from the Domestic Crisis Center, Elkton, MD where she was the Administrative Director. She was a member of the North East Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary.
She loved reading many types of books, with the Harry Potter series one of her favorites. The most important thing in her life was her family, and she loved them dearly, especially enjoying her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Survivors include her three children: James Everidge (Viola) of Midland, GA, Timothy Everidge of North East, MD, Beatrice Doughten of North East, MD; nine grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 18, 2023 from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 am.
Interment will follow in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.