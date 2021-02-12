MANCHESTER — Carolyn Ann Shoemaker, 73, of Manchester, MD and formerly of Elkton, MD, passed away Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at the Long View Health Care Center in Manchester, MD.
Born January 29, 1948 in Jefferson, NC, she was the daughter of the late Jake Ralph Roland and Alice Beryl (Jones) Roland. She was the wife of the late Haven N. Shoemaker, Sr., who died in 2012.
Prior to retirement, Mrs. Shoemaker had worked as a restaurant manager. She enjoyed activities at the North Carroll Senior Center in Hampstead, MD, where she loved to play bingo.
Surviving are her two sons, Haven N. Shoemaker, Jr. and his wife, Patty Shoemaker of Hampstead and Kenneth Robert Shoemaker, Sr. of Manchester; two grandsons, Haven N. Shoemaker, III of Hampstead and Kenneth R. Shoemaker, Jr. of Myrtle Beach, SC; three brothers, James W. Roland of Perryville, MD, Jerry W. Roland and Scott Roland, both of Warrensville, NC.
The family will receive friends Friday, February 12, 2021 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 7:30 p.m.at ELINE FUNERAL HOME, 934 South Main Street, Hampstead. The Rev. Matthew McMillan will officiate. Interment will be in Clint Gilley Cemetery in Warrensville, NC.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the American Diabetes Association, 2002 Clipper Park Road, Suite 110, Baltimore, MD 21211 or to Westminster Baptist Church, 354 Crest Lane, Westminster, MD 21157.
Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.elinefh.com
