PERRYVILLE — Caroline Equawumi Barrett, 74 yrs, of Perryville, Md., passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021, in the University of Maryland Harford Memorial Hospital of Havre de Grace, Md. Born November 26, 1946, in Koko, Nigeria, she was the daughter of the late John A. and Esther Ede Kpenosen.
Mrs. Barrett was a member of the Pleasant View Baptist Church of Port Deposit, Md. She was a Cosmetic Entrepreneur of Durham, N.C., and owned several businesses in Liberia, Singapore and Senegal.
Mrs. Barrett is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Henry Lee Barrett; son, Michael Barrett; daughter, Juliana Igori; granddaughter, Boma Caroline Jack; grandson, Abiye Jack; Caroline’s siblings, Dick Kpenosen, Goodluck Kpenosen, Emmanuel Kpenosen, Kingsway Kpenosen, Sunny Kpenosen, Monday Kpenosen, Suzie Omamofe, Arubi Fregene, Oruru Ebreneyin, and Hitler Ebreneyin.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.
Funeral services are scheduled for Tuesday, March 9, 2021, 1 p.m., at the Pleasant View Baptist Church of Port Deposit, Md. Visitation for family and friends will be held Tuesday, March 9, 2021, 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., at the church prior to the funeral service. Pastor Dr. Harold Phillips of the Pleasant View Baptist Church will officiate. Interment will be in Oaklawn Cemetery, Charlotte, N.C.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD.
