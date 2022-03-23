ST. GEORGES, DE — Carole Merchant, age 71, of St. Georges, DE, passed away Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Born in Galax, VA, on May 27, 1950, she was the daughter of the late James F., Jr., and Retha Spurlin Hamm.
Mrs. Merchant retired from Citi Financial Mortgage as a Regional Office Manager. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and enjoyed cooking.
Survivors include her children, Vicki A. Davenport, North East, MD, and Kenny Reeves (Samantha), Elkton, MD; grandchildren, Joshua, Jewel, Lauren, and Rodney; great-grandchildren, Bentley, Ryder, Nova, Greyson, Maverick, Remy, Emma, Little Rodney, Paisley, Gianna, and Giovanni; and sister, Pat Grzybowski (Mike), Bear, DE.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Merchant was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Goodyear; and companion, Sam Saienni.
Funeral service will be held at 11 AM, Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 10 AM. Interment will be in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Cherry Hill, MD.
