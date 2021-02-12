RISING SUN, MD — Carol Ann Patterson of Rising Sun, Maryland, age 83, died Sunday, January 31, 2021, from complications of Alzheimer’s disease. She was born in Wilmington, Delaware, on December 24, 1937, to the late Ira S. Pruitt and Marion (McKay) Pruitt.
Carol graduated from the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing and continued her education, earning a Master’s degree from Washington College, Chestertown, Maryland. Her career in nursing began at Memorial Hospital in Wilmington where she became a Nursing Supervisor. Carol later accepted a position at St. Francis Hospital School of Nursing teaching and mentoring students as they began their journey in nursing. Even today, so many years later, her students have shared that Carol was a “classy lady” and a kind and caring nurse worthy of emulation. She later was asked to assume the Staff Development Director position at St. Francis—a position she maintained until her retirement.
Early in her career, Carol served on the 8th voyage of the hospital ship HOPE in Tunisia. Afterward, she continued to represent Project HOPE, a global health and humanitarian relief organization, as a speaker and goodwill ambassador.
Carol was dedicated to her career but was always available to her family and friends, whether to help out or just relax and have fun. In her free time, Carol enjoyed gardening, decorating her home, working out, advocating for health and fitness, spending time with her cats, and volunteering to foster kittens prior to adoption.
Carol is survived by her daughter, Sandra Patterson, and her husband, Jeff Boyer; sister, Jean Stritzinger; nephew, Michael Stritzinger, and his wife, Elise; grandniece, Sarah Stritzinger; and grandnephew, Nicholas Stritzinger. In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her nephew, Stephen Stritzinger.
A memorial gathering will be held at a later date. To check for service updates and to send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com. If you would like to make an in memoriam contribution, please send your gift to Forgotten Cats, Inc., Suite 422, 4023 Kennett Pike, Greenville, DE 19807; or contribute online at Donate to Forgotten Cats.
