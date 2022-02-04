STOCKBRIDGE — (Lane) Carol Lane McLeod passed away peacefully on Friday, January 7, 2022. Carol was born on January 1, 1957 in Jennersville, Pennsylvania to the late Jack Johnson Lane and Violet Christie Lane.
Carol was educated in the Cecil County Public School system. She graduated from Rising Sun High School in 1975. She earned her B.S. Degree in Psychology from Eastern Nazarene College in 1979. She was employed as the Director of Information Services at Lourie & Cutler, P.C. in Boston, Massachusetts for several years. She worked for Enterprise Holdings for five years and later became a Licensed Health and Life Insurance Agent. She married her longtime friend Victor G. McLeod on November 25, 2000.
Carol became a Christian during her high school years and attended the Church of the Nazarene in Rising Sun, Maryland. She loved all kinds of music from The Cowsills to Bruno Mars. She had a beautiful voice and loved to sing. She and Vic sang together frequently and one of their favorite songs was "I've Just Seen Jesus" by Sandi Patty. Carol's dog, MAX, was a loving and comforting companion for many years. Carol loved to visit the Mansions in Newport, Rhode Island while living in Boston. She also loved to cook and her brother said she never made a bad meal. She was very knowledgeable with computers and was always willing to share her skills and mentor others. She was very social and loved Facebook to keep in touch with family and friends. Carol's pleasant and easy going disposition enabled her to make lifelong friend like Renee LeBrun.
Carol is survived by her Husband, Victor G. McLeod; Son, Victorious (Shanteria); Sisters, Jacklyn Jones (Granderson), Sherry Musselman (John); Brother, Jack Lane; Niece, Michelle Miller (Kevin); Kyleigh Monk; and Cousin, Paul Samuels who was like a brother to her. Carol had many friends who found her to be a good listener and very supportive. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Family and friends honored Carol's life at the Community Fellowship Baptist Church in Covington, Georgia on January 15, 2022.
A Celebration of Life worship service will be held at a later date in her hometown of Rising Sun, Maryland.
To plant a tree in memory of Carol McLeod as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.