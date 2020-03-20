NORTH EAST — Carol Lee Lynch, 69 of North East, MD, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at home.
Born in Camden, NJ, on September 18, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Horace Perkins, Jr. and Carol Sue (Wheeler) Perkins.
Carol Lee spent summers at Sandy Cove and worked at many jobs there. She was a part of the Sandy Cove Choraliers for several summers. Her last position there was as the Executive Assistant to the President of Sandy Cove Ministries.
She enjoyed scuba diving, crafting and making quilts. She was a very active member of Sandy Cove Ministries.
Survivors include her loving husband: Peter Hammond Lynch; two children: Peter “Aaron” Lynch (Venetia) of North East, MD and Amber Elizabeth Lynch (John) of Wilmington, NC; her siblings: Beth Stallard (John) of North East, MD, Dr. David Perkins (Sue) of Nashville, TN; and her beloved grandsons: Dustin, Michael, Isaac and Evan.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 11:00 am at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with visitation beginning at 10:00 am.
Interment will follow services in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.